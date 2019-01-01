New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Marcus Stroman Says He'll Make Next Start Despite Hamstring Injury
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 4m
The New York Mets are fighting for National League wild-card position, and Marcus Stroman isn't about to miss a chance to face one of the teams in the playoff race even with hamstring tightness...
Tweets
-
Jed Lowrie will DH again tonight for St. Lucie https://t.co/WAXdwxVZr5TV / Radio Network
-
RT @timbhealey: Mets news: Ruben Tejada has been designated for assignment. His Mets return lasted eight days. Chris Flexen is up from Triple-A Syracuse.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BNightengale: Marcus Stroman expected to make next start for #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SteveGelbs: Jeff McNeil will start a rehab assignment tonight. He’ll play both corner outfield spots. The plan is 5-7 innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @GJoyce9: After taking early BP yesterday, Robinson Cano is out doing some running in the OF today less than three weeks after tearing his hamstring. https://t.co/V6zMUx4SlCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It took everything in me not to purchase this at the game last night. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets