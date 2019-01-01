New York Mets

Mets' Marcus Stroman Says He'll Make Next Start Despite Hamstring Injury

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report

The New York Mets are fighting for National League wild-card position, and Marcus Stroman isn't about to miss a chance to face one of the teams in the playoff race even with hamstring tightness...

