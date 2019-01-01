New York Mets

Marcus Stroman says he will not miss start with hamstring issue

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 5m

Marcus Stroman was forced to leave Wednesday night's game between the New York Mets and Cleveland Indians after four innings due to a hamstring injury, but it is not one the right-hander expects to force him to miss any time. Stroman told reporters...

