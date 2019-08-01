New York Mets

Mets Merized

McNeil Playing Rehab Game With Syracuse, Lowrie Back in St. Lucie Lineup

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 7m

Mets manager Mickey Callaway told media on Thursday that Jeff McNeil will begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets tonight. He is going to play five-to-seven innings while getting

Tweets