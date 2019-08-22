New York Mets

Report: 314,000 households watched the Mets game last night

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Sell the Team!  Boycott the Mets!  We aren’t frontrunners at all! Mets fever: Last night’s SNY 10-inning win over the Indians was SNY’s highest rated of the season with more than 314,000 households (4.43), the network said. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewM

