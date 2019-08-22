New York Mets

New York Post
45882225_thumbnail

Carlos Beltran wants Pete Alonso to break his Mets homer mark

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 14m

Carlos Beltran won’t be sad to see the record he shares fall. In fact, the former Mets outfielder will be thrilled when Pete Alonso sets a new franchise mark for most home runs in a single

Tweets