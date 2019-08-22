New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Carlos Beltran wants Pete Alonso to break his Mets homer mark
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 14m
Carlos Beltran won’t be sad to see the record he shares fall. In fact, the former Mets outfielder will be thrilled when Pete Alonso sets a new franchise mark for most home runs in a single
Tweets
-
I love when ballplayers tip their cap in appreciation. It makes me smile.Owner / Front Office
-
J.D. Davis with either the best bad catch or the worst good catch of the year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Now, JD Davis makes like Willie Mays with fabulous over-the-shoulder catch in left field. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Many people standing for JD’s catch — that’s one for the highlight reels for a long time.Blogger / Podcaster
-
JD Davis. All aces. What a catch, over his shoulder in LF. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just. Defense. Davis.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets