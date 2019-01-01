New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Protected: Game Chatter: Aaron Civale vs Noah Syndergaard (8/22/19)
by: Other — Mets 360 4m
Visit the post for more.
Tweets
-
I love when ballplayers tip their cap in appreciation. It makes me smile.Owner / Front Office
-
J.D. Davis with either the best bad catch or the worst good catch of the year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Now, JD Davis makes like Willie Mays with fabulous over-the-shoulder catch in left field. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Many people standing for JD’s catch — that’s one for the highlight reels for a long time.Blogger / Podcaster
-
JD Davis. All aces. What a catch, over his shoulder in LF. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just. Defense. Davis.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets