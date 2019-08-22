New York Mets
Hooray, it IS Harvey Day! A’s Prospect Matt Harvey faces Tacoma tonight!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Mets Police has learned that it IS Harvey Day. The Dark Knight finds himself in Tacoma tonight. I wonder if he sprang for the $85 direct flight on Spirit Airlines (a 2 hour 25 minute flight) or if he took a SEVENTEEN HOUR bus ride – somehow Vegas...
