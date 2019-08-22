New York Mets
Cyclones with cool Black Cat Figurine giveaway!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
I like this! We’re taking you back to 1969 this Sunday 👻 50 years ago, a black cat visited the Cubs dugout and helped the Mets along to victory. We’re giving away this Black Cat figurine to the first 2,000 fans to pay homage to the 69’ Mets World...
It’s late. You’re awesome, #Mets fans. Go to bed.Official Team Account
Well, it’s time to go to sleep. Good Night, #Mets Twitter! Just a reminder, this guy is on the hill tomorrow night... 😴😴😴Blogger / Podcaster
A wet and wild night in Queens led to the Mets sweeping the Indians behind a strong start from Noah Syndergaard. https://t.co/eLKWeIMAKeBlogger / Podcaster
The high-powered Indians offense scored a total of five runs in the series. The Mets’ pitchers are back!Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
ThE mEtS oNlY bEaT bAd TeAmS Well, they just swept the #Indians who are 74-53, 2nd place in the AL Central, and are playing incredible baseball right now, improving their record to 27-10 after the All-Star break (67-60). Let’s keep the good times rollin’! #YaGottaBelieve #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
