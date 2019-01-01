New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Press release: Ticket invite back from Mets-Indians game | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 4m
The New York Mets have announced that as a thank you to our fans, anyone holding a ticket for tonight’s rain delayed game can exchange their tickets marked “Thursday, August 22 – Game 58” for a ticket in an alternate location to any remaining 2019...
Tweets
-
It’s late. You’re awesome, #Mets fans. Go to bed.Official Team Account
-
Well, it’s time to go to sleep. Good Night, #Mets Twitter! Just a reminder, this guy is on the hill tomorrow night... 😴😴😴Blogger / Podcaster
-
A wet and wild night in Queens led to the Mets sweeping the Indians behind a strong start from Noah Syndergaard. https://t.co/eLKWeIMAKeBlogger / Podcaster
-
The high-powered Indians offense scored a total of five runs in the series. The Mets’ pitchers are back!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
ThE mEtS oNlY bEaT bAd TeAmS Well, they just swept the #Indians who are 74-53, 2nd place in the AL Central, and are playing incredible baseball right now, improving their record to 27-10 after the All-Star break (67-60). Let’s keep the good times rollin’! #YaGottaBelieve #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets