Jeff McNeil’s rehab plan takes hit due to weather
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2m
Jeff McNeil (hamstring) joined the Mets’ Triple-A Syracuse team at Lehigh Valley on Thursday for a rehab assignment, though it was short-lived because of the weather. The All-Star was set to
Tweets
-
It’s late. You’re awesome, #Mets fans. Go to bed.Official Team Account
-
Well, it’s time to go to sleep. Good Night, #Mets Twitter! Just a reminder, this guy is on the hill tomorrow night... 😴😴😴Blogger / Podcaster
-
A wet and wild night in Queens led to the Mets sweeping the Indians behind a strong start from Noah Syndergaard. https://t.co/eLKWeIMAKeBlogger / Podcaster
-
The high-powered Indians offense scored a total of five runs in the series. The Mets’ pitchers are back!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
ThE mEtS oNlY bEaT bAd TeAmS Well, they just swept the #Indians who are 74-53, 2nd place in the AL Central, and are playing incredible baseball right now, improving their record to 27-10 after the All-Star break (67-60). Let’s keep the good times rollin’! #YaGottaBelieve #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
