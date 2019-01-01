New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Thor dominates as Mets sweep away Indians

by: Sarah Langs MLB: Mets 10s

Noah Syndergaard has been getting on track at the right time for the Mets, and that continued in Thursday night’s 2-0 win over the Indians at Citi Field in a rain-shortened eight innings. Syndergaard entered with a 1.65 ERA in his previous four...

