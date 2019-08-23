New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Juan Lagares presenting Mets with a pleasant challenge
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 4m
Moving off the bench to make an impact as a starter is no easy feat, but Juan Lagares has shown the Mets how it can be done. Outfield uncertainty threatened to derail the Mets’ pursuit of an NL
Tweets
-
This is why the #Mets got him in the offseason https://t.co/B0njbgyWlpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Meet the man who has replaced Vin Scully https://t.co/YAUlxSdJzSBlogger / Podcaster
-
His good play will end up presenting Mickey Callaway with a challenge https://t.co/nXrwRU1IaxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our UPDATED @NYDNSports back page: Noah Syndergaard dominates before two storm delays as Mets sweep Cleveland in rain-shortened game for fifth straight win @DeeshaThosar; Daniel Jones impressive again for Giants after week of Baker Mayfield controversy. https://t.co/D65P0ONUzk https://t.co/aNio4HPJPeNewspaper / Magazine
-
Noah found time to tweet again https://t.co/TbNkKiiMVXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets