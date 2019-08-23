New York Mets

WFAN
Mets Withstand Rain To Sweep Indians For 5th Win In A Row

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 5m

Syndergaard retired the first 16 hitters and allowed two hits over six dominant innings before a heavy storm interrupted him, and the New York Mets beat the Cleveland Indians 2-0 Thursday night in a rain-shortened game for their fifth straight win.

