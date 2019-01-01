New York Mets

Metsblog
45894594_thumbnail

Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman fire back at Indians over 'fringe playoff team' tweet

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Before Thursday's series finale at Citi Field, the Indians tweeted a message to their fans that also contained what some -- including a few Mets players -- saw as a dig at the Mets.

Tweets