New York Mets

Mets Merized
45895058_thumbnail

Jed Lowrie Doubles in Rehab Game for St. Lucie

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

Mets infielder Jed Lowrie played in his second game in three days on Thursday night as the designated hitter for the St. Lucie Mets.He went 1-for-4 with a double, strikeout, and two fly ball o

Tweets