Mets take flier on former Yankees reliever Nick Rumbelow
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post
The Mets reached down to the Atlantic League to find some potential help for their bullpen. The team signed Nick Rumbelow off the Sugar Land Skeeters this week and assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse on
🗣️🗣️🗣️ Let the kids play. #PlayersWeekendOfficial Team Account
Strength of remaining schedules, NL Wild Card contenders (opposing winning %): #Phillies: .514 #SFGiants: .512 #Mets: .507 #DBacks: .506 #Cardinals: .506 #Cubs: .504 #Brewers: .500 #Nationals: .500Blogger / Podcaster
Can’t get over these conditions from last night.The only person who knows how to handle this is Florida Man, Pete Alonso. https://t.co/cpVn93aOJFBlogger / Podcaster
Remember when this guy said 12 months ago they can’t compete and trade an elite starter for Drury. This is why you ignore media that plays GM - they don’t know the inner workings.For @SNYtv, ICYMI. Suddenly Mets have young position-player core to challenge Braves, Nats in years ahead, especially if they take advantage of it and spend on pitching. https://t.co/WXvEgoVmdoBlogger / Podcaster
It wouldn’t be a week in the Mets’ 2019 season without Pete Alonso saying “awesome.” https://t.co/wBX3kBIk0hBlogger / Podcaster
Former lineman Bennett and wife found dead https://t.co/zF6a8l3t4ATV / Radio Network
