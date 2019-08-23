New York Mets

US Patent Office knows who Tom Terrific is…and it’s not Tom Brady!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 38s

Today is off to a good start! The USPTO rejected Tom Brady’s TOM TERRIFIC trademark applications based on a false suggestion of connection to Tom Seaver. The Examiner cited my Letter of Protest and evidence in support: https://t.co/O3tf2FfwFV @metspol

