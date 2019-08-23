New York Mets

Wear The Caps! Reds’ Michael Lorenzen got a warning letter from Torre!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Recently, I wrote at length about how the Mets should WEAR THE CAPS on September 11th, and how that it would likely result in a warning letter.   Ooooh a letter, big whoop. (Read the original post here so I don’t have to retype it.) Well, here’s an...

