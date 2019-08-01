New York Mets

nj.com
45772990_thumbnail

With Player’s Weekend’s success, is MLB adding advertising patches to uniforms? - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Major League Baseball continues its recent Player’s Weekend tradition over the next three days. A similarly drastic change to MLB uniforms might be coming in the near future.

Tweets