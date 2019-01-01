New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
45898210_thumbnail

This Week in Mets Quotes: You collect a walk off, Pete Alonso collects your shirt

by: Joe Sokolowski SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m

Lots of interesting, funny, idiotic, and insightful things were said by the Mets—and about them—recently. Here are some of our favorites.

Tweets