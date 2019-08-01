New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Neon Moment of the Week: The Chest Bump
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 10m
We hear it all the time. Major League teams spend significant time during Spring Training on the drill with the pitcher covering first base. It is something which is harped on when teams botch it
Tweets
-
Tonight’s #Mets lineup Rosario SS Panik 2B Alonso 1B Conforto RF J.D. Davis LF Guillorme 3B Lagares CF Nido C deGrom RHP #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYMStats: Against interleague opponents, the Mets went 15-5 this season and had a .750 W-L%, their best season in franchise history.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets lineup vs. Braves tonight as they seek a sixth straight win: Amed Rosario – SS Joe Panik – 2B Pete Alonso – 1B Michael Conforto – RF J.D. Davis – LF Luis Guillorme – 3B Juan Lagares – CF Tomás Nido – C Jacob deGrom – RHPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Friday #Mets lineup vs. #Braves… Amed Rosario – SS Joe Panik – 2B Pete Alonso – 1B Michael Conforto – RF J.D. Davis – LF Luis Guillorme – 3B Juan Lagares – CF Tomás Nido – C Jacob deGrom – RHPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Fresh series, same goal. #PlayersWeekend #LGM ⌚️ 👉 7:10 p.m. 🏟️ 👉 https://t.co/M4JVC1Nyx0 💪 👉 @JdeGrom19 👀 👉 @SNYtv, @MLBNetwork (out-of-market only) 👂 👉 @wcbs880, @ESPNDep1050AM 💻 👉 https://t.co/k5HJezMbSKOfficial Team Account
-
Be nice to Craig, Yuri.@jeffpaternostro had to go catch a guy in the first game of a doubleheader so I'm going to be filling in for him chat wise in about half an hour: https://t.co/Difb7HKTVwBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets