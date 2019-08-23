New York Mets

Tom Seaver, not Tom Brady, is legally the only ‘Tom Terrific’ now - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 31s

The U.S. Patent and Trademark office has rejected Brady’s attempt to trademark “Tom Terrific" on the basis that Mets legend Tom Seaver is still alive, and is the real Tom Terrific.

