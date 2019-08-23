New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Here are the Mets wearing the worst uniform they have ever worn
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Obviously these are horrific and you don’t need me to go on and on about it. The black cap that the pitchers get to wear looks less worse than the all white combo. Baseball is terrible. Here is Amed Rosario who looks like a cricket player in this...
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom has allowed 5 earned runs in his last 50 innings pitchedBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Prison rules.@Metstradamus Until his arm falls off. Then we bring in his replacement arm to keep goingBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@mikepiazza31 is in the building! The HOF catcher tells @SteveGelbs he's loved watching this 2019 Mets team. Also, it's not Shea anymore Mike!TV / Radio Network
-
Jacob deGrom struck out 10 #Braves back on June 18. Since then, only one opposing starter (Danny Duffy) has had a double-figure K game vs the Braves. Not for long! deGrom is at 9 thru 5 innings - and has punched out the last 7 hitters he's faced!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
And @SteveGelbs informed him of his error. Correcting the Hall of Famer. Bold.Mike Piazza just referred to Citi Field as “Shea”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
de🐐 is DEALING. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets