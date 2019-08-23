New York Mets

Here are the Mets wearing the worst uniform they have ever worn

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Obviously these are horrific and you don’t need me to go on and on about it.  The black cap that the pitchers get to wear looks less worse than the all white combo.  Baseball is terrible. Here is Amed Rosario who looks like a cricket player in this...

