New York Mets

Newsday
45909387_thumbnail

Tom Brady blocked from getting Tom Terrific trademark | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber August 23, 2019 7:21 PM Newsday 18s

It’s official — there is only one Tom Terrific. And it’s not Tom Brady. It’s Mets legend Tom Seaver, of course. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday rejected Brady’s application for owners

Tweets