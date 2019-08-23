New York Mets
SNY broadcasters destroy Mets Players’ Weekend uniforms
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 2m
The Players’ Weekend all-white jerseys the Mets wore Friday night drew plenty of Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez during the game against the rival Braves at Citi Field. “I can’t even fathom who
Jacob deGrom has allowed 5 earned runs in his last 50 innings pitchedBeat Writer / Columnist
Prison rules.@Metstradamus Until his arm falls off. Then we bring in his replacement arm to keep goingBlogger / Podcaster
.@mikepiazza31 is in the building! The HOF catcher tells @SteveGelbs he's loved watching this 2019 Mets team. Also, it's not Shea anymore Mike!TV / Radio Network
Jacob deGrom struck out 10 #Braves back on June 18. Since then, only one opposing starter (Danny Duffy) has had a double-figure K game vs the Braves. Not for long! deGrom is at 9 thru 5 innings - and has punched out the last 7 hitters he's faced!Beat Writer / Columnist
And @SteveGelbs informed him of his error. Correcting the Hall of Famer. Bold.Mike Piazza just referred to Citi Field as “Shea”Beat Writer / Columnist
de🐐 is DEALING. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Official Team Account
