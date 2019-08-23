New York Mets

Newsday
45910698_thumbnail

Mets ace Jacob deGrom smacks his second home run of season during strong start vs. Braves | Newsday

by: Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi Updated August 23, 2019 9:13 PM Newsday 2m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom had been dominant Friday until the Braves manufactured a run in the top of the sixth inning, but the reigning Cy Young winner took it upon himself to erase that deficit. After ei

Tweets