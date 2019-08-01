New York Mets

Mets Merized

Tomas Nido Leaves Game After Getting Hit With Backswing

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 6m

Mets catcher Tomas Nido was hit with a vicious backswing by Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson in the top of the sixth inning on Friday night.Nido stayed in the game for the final out

Tweets