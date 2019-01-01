New York Mets
Do-it-all deGrom makes history with HR, 13 K's
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
Given the Mets’ history of offering him scant run support during his signature performances, Jacob deGrom has become proficient at providing his own. deGrom became the first pitcher in Major League history to hit a home run and strike out at least...
