Nido exits after taking backswing to helmet
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
Mets catcher Tomas Nido departed Friday’s game against the Braves after taking a Josh Donaldson backswing off his helmet. There was no immediate update on Nido’s status, including his performance in any concussion protocol. Making a rare start...
This could still happen but it would have to be the 11th.Alonso ties the Mets franchise record with a walk off home run and then rips off his own jersey? A man can dream.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets C Nido exits after being hit in helmet by bat https://t.co/RLYjp7Rft0TV / Radio Network
Let Edwin Diaz wear the silly jersey every night.Beat Writer / Columnist
BIG inning for Edwin Diaz. LET’S GO! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Generally speaking, if you can strike out Acuna and Albies with the go-ahead run on third, it's a good thing.TV / Radio Network
I am so happy for Edwin Diaz. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
