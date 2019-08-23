New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Jacob deGrom makes history at the plate and on the mound - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry @daynperry Aug 23, 2019 at 9:56 pm ET • 1 min read — CBS Sports 55s
deGrom was dominant yet again on Friday night
Tweets
-
Being on hand for Mets pitchers striking out 25 Braves should be a more joyous occasion than it currently is.Blogger / Podcaster
-
They played halfway against Ortega but came fully in against Hamilton. Wonder if they could have tried to get away being halfway against Hamilton, which probably allows Panik to get that ball. Problem is Hamilton makes weak contact/could bunt.@TimBritton With flowers running do you think they could’ve gotten away with leaving the defense back?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Historians will wonder why the Mets didn’t walk Hamilton there, right? Force at every base with the pitcher up then all you need is to get Acuña? Who knows. Idk idkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: For those who think there are no real "pitchers" today. For those who think there are no real "hitters" today. You'll not find many better match-ups of both, in any era. https://t.co/jIbkmylih9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Billy Hamilton comes through with a MAJOR RBI single to give the @Braves the lead. https://t.co/4iKjCpdHGoBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets