New York Mets

The Score
45911638_thumbnail

DeGrom makes history on mound, with bat vs. Braves

by: Jason Wilson The Score 2m

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom did it all on Friday night against the Atlanta Braves.The right-hander struck out 13 batters over seven innings, and he also hit a game-tying solo home run. It was the second time this season he's recorded 13-plus...

Tweets