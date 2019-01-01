New York Mets

Mets 360

Gut Reaction: Braves 2, Mets 1 (14 INN) 8/23/19

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

Two of the worst hitters in MLB the last five years came through for the Braves in the 14th inning, leading Atlanta to a 2-1 win over the Mets Friday night in the first game of the three-game serie…

Tweets