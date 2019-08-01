New York Mets

Mets Merized
Game Recap: Mets Offense Falls Silent As Braves Win 14-Inning Duel, 2-1

by: Mojo Hill

The Mets received a great start from Jacob deGrom and a solid effort from the bullpen, but the offense fell flat on its face as deGrom provided his only run support with a solo homer.On a nigh

