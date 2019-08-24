New York Mets

Daily News
Mets waste Jacob deGrom gem in 14-inning heartbreaker

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News

The Mets battled for 14 innings over four hours and 37 minutes but the Amazin’s lost 2-1 to Atlanta on Friday night at Citi Field in a heartbreak of a game that exhausted all their efforts and their bench players.

