Braves Win With Billy Hamilton And Mets Lose With Aaron Altherr
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
Because this is the way his starts have gone the past two years, Mike Foltynewicz and his 6.09 ERA entering the game would duel Jacob deGrom to a draw. Because this is the Braves, the Mets could do…
RT @GeorgeFalkowski: @Metstradamus There is no correct choice for anyone this weekend!Blogger / Podcaster
.@KellyNash recaps the wild #Braves vs. #Mets game and more, next on #QuickPitch!TV / Radio Network
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Big news for Jacob deGrom's National League Cy Young defense: Hyun-Jin Ryu blew up for seven runs tonight against the Yankees. Updated NL ERA leaders: 1. Hyun-Jin Ryu, 2.00 2. Max Scherzer, 2.41 3. Mike Soroka, 2.41 4. Jacob deGrom, 2.56 5. Clayton Kershaw, 2.71Super Fan
RT @dmorante_ATC77: @FlavaFraz21 Luv the new kicks‼️💯⚾️Player
RT @sararose_mc: @FlavaFraz21 hannah dineen from toms river cheering you on!!! #LGMPlayer
This was perfect. Made me smile. Thanks buddyHey @FlavaFraz21, my 6yr old is a huge fan of your walk up music #flymetothemoon #LGM https://t.co/JYUzsBMu5CPlayer
