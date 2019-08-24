New York Mets

The Mets Police
45916556_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: it don’t matter if you’re black or white

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

SLACKISH REACTION: I was enjoying the game but then it was 10pm so I turned the game off – I know you thin that’s nuts but I have a 10pm rule and baseball needs to actually work on Pace of Play.  My stupid family woke me up around 11:30 and I asked...

Tweets