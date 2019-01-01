New York Mets

Mets 360
45917358_thumbnail

J.D. Davis is just one piece in Mets youth renaissance

by: Dalton Allison Mets 360 7m

If you were to pick between having to watch a New York Mets game in with Todd Frazier starting at third base, or J.D. Davis starting at third base, the choice would be easy for most people who have…

Tweets