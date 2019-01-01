New York Mets
J.D. Davis is just one piece in Mets youth renaissance
by: Dalton Allison — Mets 360
If you were to pick between having to watch a New York Mets game in with Todd Frazier starting at third base, or J.D. Davis starting at third base, the choice would be easy for most people who have…
RT @nypostsports: No magic in these uniforms https://t.co/hgCz6VH8sMBlogger / Podcaster
J.D. Davis may have already won an everyday job for 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/xJz1Lb8u7OBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets have done what they can to augment the roster this month. They got a good player who has greatly contributed in Panik. They acquired Brach to help the bullpen. They’re about to get two very good players back in McNeil and Nimmo. Lets be fair.@michaelgbaron hamilton and hech won braves this game. 2 players we could of had to strengthen bench for $$. Instead we have altherr waste a huge ab.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @EliasSports: Jacob deGrom has recorded at least 13 strikeouts and hit a home run in the same game twice this season (April 3 and tonight). Since 1893 (when the current mound distance was established), no other pitcher has had two games with 13+ K’s and a HR as a batter over an entire career.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Jacob DeGrom Dazzles in Mets’ Extra-Inning Loss To Atlanta https://t.co/hLVqxkdSkO #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets pulled off an epic pitching performance last night, striking out 26 batters across 14 innings. but they lost https://t.co/wllXP9Y69NBlogger / Podcaster
