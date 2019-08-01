New York Mets

Mets Merized

Jacob DeGrom Dazzles in Mets’ Extra-Inning Loss To Atlanta

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 39s

Jacob deGrom is at it again. In the New York Mets' 14-inning, 2-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday night, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner went above and beyond

Tweets