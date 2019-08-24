New York Mets
Mets Morning News for August 24, 2019
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links
Tweets
Cespedes is on the 2020 Mets too. He will earn $29.5M. Cano will only make $24MBlogger / Podcaster
The IDEA was that they would be tricked out with super colorful accessories - imagine what Cespedes (who is on the Mets btw) would have done. So big gaudy elbow guard, an orange t-shirt, purple cleats…but nobody seems to have done that@metspolice I thought I would like them better when the players wore them, but I hated them even more. They remind me of the ghost players in “Field of Dreams.”Blogger / Podcaster
I keep hoping we can get TTSG to make a Mets running cap but I guess his audience doesn’t run much.Stand out in a crowd with these branded designs from #NewEraCap Hong Kong. These styles and more available now at https://t.co/o2FCRUKqul https://t.co/jPKwCM2WlEBlogger / Podcaster
RT @richmacleod: How the New York Mets cosplayed as the Astros, acquired J.D. Davis under the radar and beat Houston at their own game. A deep dive on @baseballpro: https://t.co/FFbK7P1kCU ($) https://t.co/aPoKdTb9EZBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets strikeouts: -Set a franchise mark with 26 K last night. -1 of 4 teams to produce 26 K in a game. -Mets and #RedSox are now the only 2 franchises with multiple games of at least 24 K.Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Mets Minors Recap: Edgardo Alfonzo Gets 100th Win as Cyclones Manager https://t.co/J6nS9exoco #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
