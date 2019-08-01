New York Mets

Mets Merized
45918846_thumbnail

Mets Minors Recap: Edgardo Alfonzo Gets 100th Win as Cyclones Manager

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 2m

Syracuse (68-61) 5, Rochester (65-65) 1 Box ScoreCF Brandon Nimmo: 0-for-4, R | .125/.333/.125RF Travis Taijeron: 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI(69), 2 K | .236/.363/.520C Ali Sanchez: 3-for-3, 2

Tweets