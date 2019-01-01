New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Recap: Nimmo and McNeil Continue Rehab Games, 100th Win for Alfonzo
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Minors 14s
Syracuse (68-61) 5, Rochester (65-65) 1 Box ScoreCF Brandon Nimmo: 0-for-4, R | .125/.333/.125RF Travis Taijeron: 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI(69), 2 K | .236/.363/.520C Ali Sanchez: 3-for-3, 2 2
Tweets
-
Shop this weekend and we'll deliver to your door FOR FREE. Good on any order of $80 or more on https://t.co/jBUxXSLA8z! No code needed. LGM!Super Fan
-
RT @GwenS67575475: @Metstradamus Maybe they saw what our Mets looked like in their white uniforms and went opposite.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @fsolomon75: @Metstradamus Omar Minaya just flew Nido to Colorado.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Annually listed in the back pages of the Official Mets Yearbook as a Future Star to this day.Happy 62nd birthday to Butch Benton! He was taken sixth overall by the Mets in the 1975 MLB Draft. Benton played 16 games for the Mets over parts of two seasons (1978, 1980), batting .120 with two runs batted in. #Mets #NYM #LGM https://t.co/l2wqGPb6RSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Most starts of at least 7.0 IP while allowing no more than one earned run since 2014: Clayton Kershaw: 63 Max Scherzer: 56 Jacob deGrom: 55 #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Phil Regan Still Believes Edwin Diaz Can Return to Elite Form https://t.co/43bTpkAY3T #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets