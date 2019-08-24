New York Mets

The Mets Police
45919373_thumbnail

Hey Mets, learn from the Cubs, and WEAR THE CAPS on September 11th; (cc @noahsyndergaard @pete_alonso20)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Welcome to essay number 9000 about whey the Mets should WEAR THE CAPS on September 11th. You can read yesterday’s piece about what happens ewhen you break the rules – you get a letter from Joe Torre if you break the rules (oooo scary). You can also...

Tweets