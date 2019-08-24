New York Mets
Tomas Nido lands on injured list with concussion
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
It sure looked like Tomas Nido was affected by a backswing to the neck in last night’s game. Nido stayed in the game for another few innings before the New York Mets pulled him, and it looks …
Tweets
The Mets cutting Hechavarria to save $1 million is not just bad because he went to the Braves. It's bad because it's not in good faith to a player who negotiated that. It's not just unethical, but how do you think other free agents looking at the Mets will respond?Blogger / Podcaster
Jed Lowrie is playing the field tonight for the first time since May 11. He’s starting at second base as his rehab assignment continues with the St. Lucie #Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: Jeff McNeil will see time at second/right/left/third, Mickey Callaway said. But Callaway wasn’t sure where McNeil will bat. He mentioned the success of Rosario and Panik at the top of the lineup.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mickey with an update on Brandon Nimmo "Progressing in the right direction"TV / Radio Network
Mickey says Jacob deGrom likely to stay in rotation.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MollieeWalkerr: Jeff McNeil will be activated for tonight’s game, per the Mets. Aaron Altherr will be DFA’ed.Blogger / Podcaster
