New York Mets

Metstradamus
45924021_thumbnail

Tomas Nido lands on injured list with concussion

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

It sure looked like Tomas Nido was affected by a backswing to the neck in last night’s game. Nido stayed in the game for another few innings before the New York Mets pulled him, and it looks …

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 2m
    The Mets cutting Hechavarria to save $1 million is not just bad because he went to the Braves. It's bad because it's not in good faith to a player who negotiated that. It's not just unethical, but how do you think other free agents looking at the Mets will respond?
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 5m
    Jed Lowrie is playing the field tonight for the first time since May 11. He’s starting at second base as his rehab assignment continues with the St. Lucie #Mets.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 5m
    RT @timbhealey: Jeff McNeil will see time at second/right/left/third, Mickey Callaway said. But Callaway wasn’t sure where McNeil will bat. He mentioned the success of Rosario and Panik at the top of the lineup.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 20m
    Mickey with an update on Brandon Nimmo "Progressing in the right direction"
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 21m
    Mickey says Jacob deGrom likely to stay in rotation.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 22m
    RT @MollieeWalkerr: Jeff McNeil will be activated for tonight’s game, per the Mets. Aaron Altherr will be DFA’ed.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets