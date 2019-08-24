New York Mets
Mets’ Marcus Stroman sounds off on just about everything
by: Steve Serby — New York Post 3m
New Mets hurler and Long Island native Marcus Stroman talks about his love of New York, what it is like being an undersized pitcher and his mental approach to the game in a Q&A session with Post
Tweets
Florida's defense has bettors believing https://t.co/K6jwKFRdDcBlogger / Podcaster
Since June 1 & among qualified NL SPs, here’s where Jacob deGrom ranks: ERA: 2nd (1.82) FIP: 2nd (2.07) SO: 1st (130) IP: 1st (99.0) K%: 2nd (33.9%) Soft%: Highest (24.2%) Hard%: 4th-lowest (29.9%) In those 15 starts, 9 have been for at least 7.0 IP & no more than 2 ER. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Erik_Lengyel: Sid Rosenberg Show - Mets Talk @sidrosenberg @stevezemach https://t.co/KwyTaoLSkaTV / Radio Personality
Aaron Altherr will likely finish the season with a -22 wRC+.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SteveGelbs: Jeff McNeil will be active tonight. Aaron Altherr has been DFA’d.Beat Writer / Columnist
Here are the leaders in most relief appearances of at least two scoreless innings since 2018: Josh Hader: 28 SETH LUGO: 27 Yusmeiro Petit: 21 #Mets #LGM @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
