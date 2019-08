Game Thread: Braves vs Mets, 7:10 PM – PIX11

Since June 1 & among qualified NL SPs, here’s where Jacob deGrom ranks: ERA: 2nd (1.82) FIP: 2nd (2.07) SO: 1st (130) IP: 1st (99.0) K%: 2nd (33.9%) Soft%: Highest (24.2%) Hard%: 4th-lowest (29.9%) In those 15 starts, 9 have been for at least 7.0 IP & no more than 2 ER. #Mets