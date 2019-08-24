New York Mets

Sports Media 101

8/24/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 2m

By: Mike Phillips | August 24, 2019 The New York Mets (67-61) have had two long nights in a row. After a rain shortened win against the Cleveland Indians went until almost 1:00 am on Friday, the Mets and Atlanta Braves (78-52) played 14 innings last...

Tweets