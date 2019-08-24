New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How Mets are working Jeff McNeil back into the fold
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 2m
When the Mets activated Jeff McNeil off the injured list Saturday, manager Mickey Callaway pondered what it would mean for his roster all day. Callaway decided that for Saturday’s game against the
Tweets
-
Zack’s having a Wheely hard time finding the zone right now.Blogger / Podcaster
-
We are underway from a Manchester! @andresgimenez with a 2-run homer in the top of the 1st to put the Ponies up 2-0 on the Cats in Manchester!Minors
-
#WearTheCaps - if that’s a New Era logo on them, and they are at the @mets store then what’s the issue? I guess y’all are getting another post from me tomorrow!In the #mets team store @metspolice - #wearthecaps https://t.co/8eOk1SaUxtBlogger / Podcaster
-
The bottom 5 farm systems in baseball: 26. Rockies 27. Rangers 28. Mets 29. Cubs 30. Brewers https://t.co/OA6AVrsYAABlogger / Podcaster
-
Crash Davis would advise MLB pitchers Fried and Odorizzi to both hold the ball like an egg. #DadJokesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets