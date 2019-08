RT @ MaxSportsStudio : Pete Alonso, only 24 years old, is the youngest batter in New York Mets history to hit 41 homers. Carlos Beltran (age 29 season; 2006) and Todd Hundley (age 27 season; 1996) are the only other Mets to hit 41 homers during a single season. https://t.co/gIu61D8fto