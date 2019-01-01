New York Mets
Mets place Tomas Nido on 7-day IL
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
After leaving Friday's meeting with the Atlanta Braves, Mets catcher Tomas Nido has been placed on the seven-day injured list with a concussion, the team announced on Saturday.
