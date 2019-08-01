New York Mets

Pete Alonso Ties Mets Single-Season Home Run Record

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3m

With his go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth inning of Saturday night's tilt versus the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, New York Mets rookie slugger, Pete Alonso, tied the franchise's single-seaso

